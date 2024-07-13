VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,392,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,467. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.77.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

