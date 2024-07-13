Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.16. The stock had a trading volume of 788,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $188.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

