Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. 814,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $122.18.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

