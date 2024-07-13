Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Reduced by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Trading Up 0.6 %

VV stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 155,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $258.61.

Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

