Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.72

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 255886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
