Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.72

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 255886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after buying an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

