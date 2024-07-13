Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,487 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $34,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after purchasing an additional 748,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 2,521,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.