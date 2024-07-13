Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 4,656,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

