Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Increased by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 2,293,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,825. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

