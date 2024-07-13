Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

VUSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 783,214 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

