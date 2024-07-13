Venom Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $235.29 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $235.29 million and $940,976.45 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.13265398 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,096,301.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

