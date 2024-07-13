Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 383,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 51.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

