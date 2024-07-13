Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6638 per share. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

