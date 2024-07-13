Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Versus Systems from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VS

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.