Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $14,991.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,596.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.76 or 0.00642976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00119558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00268961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00041469 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00067390 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,808,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.