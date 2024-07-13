Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Holdings Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Vertex worth $44,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 663,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $12,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Vertex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VERX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 737,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,860. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

