Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.03 and its 200-day moving average is $431.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $496.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.