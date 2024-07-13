Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 48800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

