Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 48800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VTX
Vertex Resource Group Price Performance
Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vertex Resource Group
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Resource Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.