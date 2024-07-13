Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Position Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Viad worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE VVI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 220,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,190. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

