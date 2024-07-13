VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,596,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 90,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,587. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.