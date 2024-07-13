Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of VINC opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

