Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

