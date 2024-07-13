Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.18% of Vital Energy worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTLE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

