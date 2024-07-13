Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Down 1.6%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 109,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.
Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.
