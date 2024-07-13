Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Down 1.6%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 109,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Vivakor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

In other Vivakor news, CEO James H. Ballengee bought 138,000 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $189,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James H. Ballengee acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,938.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Ballengee bought 138,000 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $189,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,590.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 261,521 shares of company stock worth $358,774. Corporate insiders own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

