Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.79

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 35598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.