Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in June

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

