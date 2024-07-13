Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.2 %

Vonovia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. 30,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,317. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.