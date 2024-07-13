Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 0.7 %
VOXR stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of 269.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 500.50%.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
