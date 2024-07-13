Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and $2.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00005309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.76 or 0.99976668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068356 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.09765086 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $2,891,621.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

