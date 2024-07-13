Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.73 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00005261 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.73 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.29 or 1.00011905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068617 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.09765086 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $2,891,621.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.