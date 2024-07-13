Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

