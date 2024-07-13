Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.51. The company had a trading volume of 833,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,291. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

