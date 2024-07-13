Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 343,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,092. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.