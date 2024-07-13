Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,981. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

