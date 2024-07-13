Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,077. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.