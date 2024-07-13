Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

