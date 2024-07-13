Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,152,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.