Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.
NYSE LYB traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,152,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
