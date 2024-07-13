Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $90.02 on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. 197,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,935. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,051.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,849.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,656.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

