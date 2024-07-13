Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,799,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,470. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.