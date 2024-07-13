Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $154.62. The company had a trading volume of 156,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

