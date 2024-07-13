Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.58 and a 200 day moving average of $630.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

