Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

