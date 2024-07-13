Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

