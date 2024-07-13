Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 455.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 98.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $56.82. 593,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.