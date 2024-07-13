Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in CAVA Group by 197.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. Wedbush raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CAVA Group stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 3,446,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 205.44.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

