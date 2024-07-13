Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 61,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,660,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,359,000 after acquiring an additional 494,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 517,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 208.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,290. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

