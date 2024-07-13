Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.27. 1,298,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,236. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

