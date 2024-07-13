Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,337 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,584,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 365,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,823. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.