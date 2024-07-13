Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,919,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.