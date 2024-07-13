Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.