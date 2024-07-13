Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,042,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.